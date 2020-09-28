A case in which renowned Ugandan businessman Hamis Kiggundu asked the Commercial Division of the High Court to order for a full-account reconciliation of all his financial transactions with the Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Diamond Trust Bank Kenya has taken a new twist.

Kiggundu stated that the bank’s acts of breach, misrepresentation, and negligence complicated the performance of the contractual relationship between his companies and the bank to their prejudice.

According to information gathered by this publication, current and former officers for Diamond Trust who directly worked on accounts listed in the Fraud Case, volunteered to testify against the Bank in this case at Court which is also referred to as a national case by many concerned parties in the business community.

Kiggundu argues that when the bank granted him credit, it either did not disburse some of the agreed sums or purported to disburse the monies, but in turn, “unlawfully debited and/or appropriated the same without his knowledge and consent”.

“The defendants purported to disburse the sums, but almost synonymously enriched itself of the same to their sole benefit, much to the prejudice of the plaintiffs,” Kiggundu adds.

Apparently, these witnesses assured Ham Enterprises through lawyer Fred Muwema that they will be mentioning names of their specific bosses who instructed them to debit huge sums of money from client’s accounts. Unconfirmed accounts indicate that agents of the bank have started making threats to witnesses that they would testify and give pinning evidence against it in court.