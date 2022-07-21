Today the world is in turmoil. But there is a land free from the words war, dispute and refugee. That is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, has developed his country into a socialist power that no one can belittle.

Over the past ten years, he has fully displayed his outstanding leadership abilities.

We should continue to grow stronger; we must not be satisfied or rest on our laurels concerning the strength we have built up for defending ourselves; we must make our military supremacy more secure so that we can stand up to anyone–this is his intention.

He has developed the Korean People’s Army into an army strong in ideology and morality.

He gives precedence to developing the army into the one that is firmly equipped with the revolutionary ideas of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il and achieves victory with the spiritual and moral strength. Whenever he visits the army units, he first looks round the rooms dedicated to education by means of revolutionary relics and rooms for education of soldiers, leading the service personnel to glorify the military ideas and army building exploits of the preceding leaders.

He has accelerated the work of developing the military technology of the KPA.

He ensures that efforts are directed to training a larger number of officers capable of skilfully commanding units of the arms and services at all levels, and that the level of modernization of combat training by the units is raised, so that all the units and sub-units can fully perform any combat missions.

Clarifying that the key to this end is in improving the quality of training, he has stoked the flames of intensive training across the army.

He has personally guided the strike drills of the services and arms of the KPA to cultivate the strategic and tactical qualification of their commanding officers and develop their capabilities for commanding operations. Thanks to his guidance, a dramatic change has been brought about in the forms, contents and methods of training in the KPA. Amid the brisk movement to become crack shots, a movement launched by him, the service personnel are prepared as masters of modern warfare and elite soldiers who are highly capable of fighting a real combat.

Kim Jong Un has paid close concern to developing the military hardware and other material means of the KPA.

His country has had to overcome harshest-ever difficulties and pressure in the current century, but he has led his country to possess all the absolute weapons, a monopoly of nuclear powers only in several years and then make a leap forward to develop and manufacture unknown weaponry of the Juche type.

He does not know the word impossible; but the words steady advance and leap forward make sense with him. This is a fact recognized by the international community.

Under his guidance, the sectors of national defence science and munitions industry of the DPRK have achieved world-startling successes in developing state-of-the-art military hardware of new generations.

The country succeeded in the test-fires of a new-type tactical guided missile and newly-developed long-range cruise missile, anti-aircraft missile and new-type SLBM in succession last year and succeeded in the test-fires of hypersonic missile and new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17 this year.

The military parade, held in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, on April 25 this year, vividly showed the war deterrent possessed by the DPRK.