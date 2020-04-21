Dott Services Limited has handed over new Double Cabin Pickup they donated to COVID-19 Response Team and 20 trucks to assist in transportation of food relief within and around Kampala.

The car donated is aimed at making the work of the Government easier in trying to slow down the spread of COVID-19 caused by Coronavirus.

Specifically, the President called on companies and individuals to donate 4X4 brand new pick-up trucks for use by the health ministry, Dott Services has fulfilled their pledge by handing over a brand new pickup Double Cabin to COVID-19 Response Team and Taskforce on Monday.

Dott Services Chairman & CEO Mr. Venugopla Rao said, “We as a local company believe that we should be part of this fight against COVID-19 and whatever small way we can do towards this fight and I thank Government for this initiative which we feel that we should be part of this,”.

The company has taken this call as a noble gesture towards the community and contributed other items on top of Double Cabin Pickup to the chairman for Taskforce COVID-19 as part of their support to fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.

The company also handed over 20 trucks to be used in Food relief transportation during the lockdown.

The Minister State for ICT and National Guidance Hon. Peter Ogwang has today on behalf of the subcommittee on Relief received 20 trucks of 40tonnage each from Dott Services Limited to assist in transporting food relief. The trucks also came with 2,000 litres of fuel.

“Thank you Dott Services Limited for this offer. StayHomeStaySafe,” Hon. Peter Ogwang said.

Below are some of the actions and contributions by Dott Services to fight COVID-19.

5 Tonne of Maize Flour to UNRA through UNABSEC

204 Ltrs of Cooking oIl distribution at Kachumbala

100 cartoons of Soaps distribution at Bukedia

500pcs of Soaps distribution at Namatumba

500pcs of Soaps distribution at semuto

600pcs of Soaps distribution at Arua

600pcs of Soaps distribution at Yumbe

500Kgs of Beans at Koboko Area

2600pcs of Soaps at Koboko Area

2500Kgs of Posheo at Koboko Area

5000pcs of soaps each 1kg, packed in 500cartoons to OPM office

250 Litres of Sanitisers to UNRA

Double cabin Pick up to MOH [the chairman for Taskforce Covid 19] through OPM.

Dott Services said efforts to support communities are on-going.