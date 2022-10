East Africa is a potential superpower of the League of India or China, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said.

Museveni made the revelation while delivering his speech at the occasion to mark the country’s 60th independence anniversary, saying, “If we integrate economically and politically, assisted, fortunately, by the Swahili language, which is part of the heritage of this area,” the region can reach great heights.

The function took place on Sunday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

