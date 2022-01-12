The annual Uganda North American Association (UNAA) convention that attracts lots of Ugandans from all over the world will take place in San Francisco on September 2nd to September 5th , officials have confirmed.

The three-day event attracts politicians, businessmen, officials from both Uganda government and the United States among others and according to UNAA Vice President Ms. Joan Bavuga, the event is also ideal for business networking.

“We are encouraging Ugandans to come and sell their businesses. Partnerships between our people in diaspora and those back home is one of the core achievements out of the UNAA over the years,” Ms Bavuga told TheLocal on Wednesday.

“Despite the covid setbacks, we are committed to promoting the social, cultural and economic development of the Ugandan community,” she added.

The 2022 UNAA Convention will be hosted at the Hilton San Francisco in September.

Below is a circular signed off by Mr. Lambert Etibot, Executive Secretary UNAA shows a step-by-step process for UNAA’s Ugandan visitors for the San Francisco events: