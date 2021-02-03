More than 30 people are reported dead following last night’s road accident involving five vehicles at Kihogo along Hima-Rugendabara road in Kasese District in western Uganda.

According to Uganda Red Cross society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita 32 dead bodies have been recovered and five survivors referred to Kilembe hospital.

Nakasiita says their emergency response team working with police and UPDF led by Major Charles Nzei have managed the incident.

She says the cement truck fell on three cars before another crashed into them.