As Uganda and East African region grapple with the problem of truck drivers spreading COVID-19, Cyclops Defense Systems, a security company has developed an application to fight the spread of coronavirus by tracking and monitoring individuals’ changes in temperature, blood pulse and location in real time.

The system monitors and tracks frontline workers such as health workers, security personnel and those in quarantine or isolation centers, reporting in real time.

It works by one wearing a wrist band which in turn relays changes in temperature, blood pulse and location in real time. This data is collected in a centralized system called the Central Management System and provided to authorities for analysis.

Speaking about the product, Cyclops Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Karamagi said, “It is a very wonderful opportunity for them to control and save lives of people in our country, region, and Africa at large. If we are given opportunity and support to put it to use, many people will be saved from the wild spread of the virus.

Alpha Karamagi, the CEO

Most of Uganda’s coronavirus cases in the recent weeks have emerged from truck drivers who ply cross border routes in the East Africa region. Truck drivers pose a very big challenge in the fight against COVID-19 however, this application gives hope and the best solution to the problem. I am 100% sure that with this system, we are going to solve the problem.”

Joshua Kasule, an embedded systems consultant said, “embedded systems have proved to work excellently over the years, especially when it comes to real time reporting. If the ministry of health intends to solve the problem of truck drivers, this system works in real-time and is able to show who needs attention early enough based on the health capabilities on the band, not forgetting its power to trace back the were about of any persons of interest”

Health ministry teams are setting up to start testing this week at the border points

This is a message re-echoed by Siraji Twahamye, the technical engineer who says, “The data provided by the system is authentic and gives the ministry of health a clear picture of the disease’s reach and how best to deal with it, Hence empowering the government and giving the ministry a lead.” “The system is cost effective and timely to help government sort out the issue of the spread of Covid 19 by truck drivers,” Brighton Makara, Project PR says.

Meanwhile, testing for COVID-19 will starting this week be piloted at Mutukula and Malaba border points. This is aimed at addressing the risk of transmitting the disease by the Cargo Truck drivers.