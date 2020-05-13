The Rural Electeification Agency (REA) is mobilising support for Uganda’s fight against COVID-19 from players in the energy sector.

As a result, Orion Transformers and Electrics has joined the country’s fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The manufacturers of transformers early this week donated 3000 masks through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), to medical staff at the Frontline.

The masks were received by Cynthia Kamukama, an official at REA on Thursday who said they were grateful to Orion for the gesture of goodwill and it’s desire to participate in the fight against COVID-19.

The masks will be distributed to medical staff and patients at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

Orion Transformers is the leading supplier of certified highest quality transformers in East Africa.

While giving his latest address on the country’s response to the fight against coronavirus, President Yoweti Museveni appealed to Ugandans to make wearing masks a priority.

REA is a semi-autonomous body established by an Act of Parliament, to operationalize Government’s rural electrification function. It functions as a secretariat of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) which carries out the rural electrification responsibilities, as defined in the Electricity Act of 1999.