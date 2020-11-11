The government of Uganda has announced that legal companies dealing in exporting of labour should resume business with immediate effect.

The line Minister Hon Frank Tumwebaze broke the news on Tuesday on Twitter.

“This is to inform all licensed companies involved in the sourcing of external employment for Ugandan migrant workers, that following the relaxing of a number of COVID-19 lock down measures by Ministry of Health and resumption of air travel, Ministry of Gender will be lifting the ban,” he tweeted.

Labor export was suspended eight months ago as a measure to stop the spread of covid19 pandemic.

According Frank Tumwebaze, the move follows the decision by the health ministry to relax a number of the covid19 lockdown measures and the resumption of air travel.

On October 1st, the government Okayed the resumption of commercial passenger flights after seven months of closure requiring passengers to test for covid19 and self-quarantining among others.

In October, the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), closed operations, citing prolonged closure of legal labor migration among others.