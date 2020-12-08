A city pastor; Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International has been summoned to appear before a magistrate at Buganda Road Court on the 22nd /December 2020 to answer to charges of defrauding his worshippers of over 4.5 billion shillings in a fake Statehouse scholarship and Employment Scam.

Pastor Mondo is charged jointly with a fellow preacher pastor Siraje Ssemanda who is already on remand at Kitalya Government prison, a lawyer Jimmy Arinaitwe and a renowned gospel singer Margret Kayima alias Nabbi Omukazi.

According to the summons issued and signed by grad one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, pastor Mondo and 2 others are required to appear on the said date to answer to several counts of Obtaining money by false pretences, being an accessory after the commission of an offence and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution states that pastor Siraje, pastor Mondo, Arinaitwe and others still at large between 2017 and 2019 in various places within Kampala conspired to obtain money by falsely pretending that they will help their worshipers to gain access to Statehouse scholarships and jobs abroad whereas not.

That Nabbi Omukazi on the 15th day of November 2020 between Kampala and Mutukula border in Kyotera district assisted pastor Siraj to escape well knowing that he was guilty of committing an offence.

The prosecution further states that in the month of February 2018 at various Pentecostal Churches and schools in Tororo district with intent to defraud pastor Siraj obtained 82,555,000 shillings from Geoffrey Owor Sues, a pastor and coordinator of all Pentecostal Churches in Tororo pretending that they would, in turn, pay half- bursary school fees to various student/pupil, help build up churches and give the faithful ones of God start-up capital for business whereas not.

The accused’s racket was burst by the Statehouse Anti-corruption unit head by Lt. Edith Nakalema.