Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts – Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), has started querying the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), seeking explanation for the Shs35 billion per kilometer average cost of the 51km Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

MPs also learnt that out of about Shs2.5 billion collected monthly in road toll payments, Shs 1 billion is given to Egis Roads Operation S.A for maintenance of the Expressway and remuneration of its staff.

Lawmakers have asked UNRA to provide details of the maintenance.