The registered coronavirus cases in Uganda have risen to 18 after four more people tested positive.

Uganda’s health ministry announced that the four people who tested positive on Thursday has been in institutional quarantine and were mainly people who traveled from abroad.

While commenting on the development, the country’s President Yoweri Museveni, said the other 14 patients were in stable condition.

It comes two days after Museveni announced a ban on public transport to prevent the spread of the virus.