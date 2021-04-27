Human rights activists have instituted contempt of court proceedings against the Attorney General for proposed Health budget cuts.

The activists led by Centre for Health , Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) contend that contrary to the 19th/08/2020 Constitutional court orders that maternal and Health issues should be prioritised in budgetary allocations , government has gone ahead and slashed this year’s health budget.

health sector accounts for 35.8 per cent of the human capital development in 2021/2022 budget, but its allocation is expected to decline by 9.3 per cent (Shs2.781 trillion in 2020/2021 to Shs2.523 trillion in 2021/2022

Accordingly the non-profit organisation seeks court orders to hold the Attorney General and other government officials in total disregard of the court orders , be arrested and subsequently committed to civil prison.

The activists claim a slash in the health budget will mean increased deaths for mothers and newborns, inadequate and insufficient supply of maternal kits, inadequate salaries of midwives and nurses and other necessities.