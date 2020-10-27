Former UPDF spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza died this morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with lung complications.

“I hereby with deep sorrow regret to announce the death of my Deputy Shaban Bantariza that occurred early this morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been in admission since Sunday with hypertension,” said government spokesperson Mr Ofwono Opondo.

He served as the UPDF spokesperson from 2000 to 2002 and from 2003 to 2006.

Bantariza has been deputy executive director of Uganda Media Centre.