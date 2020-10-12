Following last week’s sacking of Col Kaka Bagyenda from the Internal Security Organization, new reports have emerged that he illegally gave out guns to operatives.

A source at Nakasero revealed that a number of operatives were on Saturday ordered to hand over guns given to them the by outgoing intelligence boss.

They were not in the formal structure of ISO but had been armed on orders of Col Kaka.

In his three year stewardship of ISO, Col. Kaka has been accused severally, threatened with legal action and sued for kidnaps, abductions, illegal arrests and detentions. Interviewed earlier by journalists in November 2017, Kaka denied hijacking the police mandate. Kaka said ISO’s arrest of suspects accused of various crimes were not meant to usurp police roles but to render support to the sister security agency. Col Bagyenda told journalists then that security agencies cannot work in isolation when the country is facing high rates of criminality and impunity.

Now, new director general of ISO Lt Col Charles Oluka and his deputy Mr Taban Amin are said to be upbeat about officially taking over the security organ on Thursday, set to act as phase one of ISO clean up.

All the directors and their deputies, including those who had been suspended by Kaka, have been recalled by the Security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, to attend the handover.

Kaka’s departure comes in the wake of a bitter split between ISO and Chieftaincy of Military intelligence (CMI) after they raided his safehouse and arrested several suspects that were in detention.

It is alleged that some of the suspects were implicated in the murder of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.