Runners taking part in this year’s Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in September will have their hydration needs looked after by headline sponsor Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), while resting assured that the company will also take care of plastic waste at the event.

The marathon, which focuses on environmental conservation, promoting healthy living and talent identification, offers runners the option of participating over three distances, the 42km Equator Marathon, the 21km Kilembe Half Marathon and the 5km fun run. Pearl Nimusiima, CCBU Public Affairs and Communications Manager, said CCBU was proud to support this event promoting environmental responsibility and community wellbeing. CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, will support the marathon with a donation of about UGX 100 millions, water and beverages for hydration, in addition to PET waste bins to manage waste at the event.

“We support causes that we believe impact communities positively. We believe in partnering for solutions that benefit not only individuals, but Uganda as a whole,” she said. “We have the scale and reach to make a real difference, and we’re using our leadership position to drive change and help put our planet on a more sustainable path.”

“We want our business and the communities we serve to benefit from greater shared opportunity. This is about more than the bottom line, because opportunity is not measured by money alone. Opportunity means a better future for people across the African continent,” she added.

“We partner with stakeholders, nonprofits, communities, government and our industry toward a clean environment. We are working in our communities to educate people on why and how to recycle through consumer campaigns, on-package messaging and more to create a more sustainable environment for all.”

Pearl Nimusiima emphasized The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon also seeks to create a lasting impact on the Rwenzori sub-region by supporting local communities and promoting sustainable development as well as leveraging the Rwenzori Marathon as a driving force for positive change. This will be the second edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, which was launched from the top of the Rwenzori Mountains in 2022.

Amos Wekesa, team leader at the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon said “We are proud to be hosting the second year of the marathon, through replicating and extending events of this Nature we can have an impact on Uganda, socially, economically and environmentally.”

The event brings to fruition Uganda’s running community’s desire to run in the Rwenzori Nature Reserve, where professional athletes and amateurs can challenge themselves in the wild. “The marathon is an opportunity that will eventually lead to the improvement of communities and people at different levels,” Amos Wekesa said.