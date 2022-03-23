Cipla Quality Chemicals Limited (CiplaQCIL) has joined other stakeholders in drug manufacturing, storage, regulation and sales to participate in the East Africa Phartech Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Exhibition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Uganda’s premier international exhibition, which focuses on pharmaceuticals, medical and healthcare technology, Mr Ajay Pal the CiplaQCIL chief executive officer, said the company has over the years been driven by the need to create solutions that help to solve some of Africa’s biggest problems, and help to save lives.

“We want people to know that we are focused on creating solutions. In line with our ethos of “Caring for Life”, we want to create an environment where Africans, and Ugandans in particular, have equitable access to life-saving medication. We’re focused on Africa for Africa,” he said.

CiplaQCIL has been a forerunner in terms of creative problem solving over the years. At the height of the HIV pandemic in Africa, the company manufactured antiretrovirals at a fraction of the cost, thereby saving millions of lives. Recently, it ensured equitable access to health-related information through a unique, educational HIV/Aids game. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, it focused on medicines such as Cipladon, which helps to relieve some of the symptoms of COVID-19 such as body aches and pains, and also found novel ways to transport medicine to places in need.

CiplaQCIL joined other stakeholders in drug manufacturing, storage, regulation and sales to participate in the East Africa Phartech Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Exhibition.

CiplaQCIL is Uganda’s largest medicine manufacturer, specialising in WHO prequalified medicines for HIV, tuberculosis, and antimalarial drugs.