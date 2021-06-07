President Yoweri Museveni has today Sunday announced the closure of schools for at least 42 days due to the increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to results released by the ministry of Health, nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,259 new cases were recorded out of 7,289 samples tested on June 4. The cumulative confirmed cases in the country now stand at 52,935 and 383 deaths.

In his televised address, Museveni said the current coronavirus situation warrants 40 new measures which include the closure of all schools for 42 days, ban of communal prayers, and public gatherings/workshops for 42 days.

Museveni said for now the only meetings permitted are those of cabinet, parliament, and judiciary. Attendees of weddings and burials have been trimmed from 200 to 20 people. Likewise, house parties, weekly, and cattle markets have also been banned for the next 42 days.

Whereas saloons, lodges, supermarkets have been permitted to continue operating, Museveni said these will have to close at 7 pm and if they don’t adhere to the guidelines within a week, they will be ordered to close. Unlike previously, Museveni said this time, managers of the spaces, venues and offices that flout the coronavirus standard operating procedures will be personally held liable.

Inter-district travel beyond Wakiso, Mukono, and Kampala has also been banned for 14 days, with private vehicles limited to just 3 people including the driver. Public transport has been temporarily allowed to continue operating.

eachers who have not vaccinated will not be allowed back in schools, Museveni said. The president said to avoid overcrowding prisons, flouters of the coronavirus standard operating procedures will be fined instead of being arrested.