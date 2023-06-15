For celebrating the 59th anniversary of the start of H.E. Kim Jong Il’s work at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Organized by the Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea (Uganda Chapter) and the Ugandan National Executive Committee of the Pan African Movement (Uganda Chapter)

Date; June 15, 2023

1. Theme; “Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits performed by H.E. Kim Jong Il ”

2. Participants;

Moderator; Comrade Newton Balenzi

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin MuKasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Mateke, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

3. Discussions

The world progressive people mark the 59th anniversary of the start of H.E. Kim Jong Il’s work at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea on 19th of June 2023.

We recall with deep emotion to the Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits performed by H.E. Kim Jong Il during his work at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The invincibility of the Workers’ Party of Korea and single-hearted unity of the DPRK can never be thought apart from the Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il.

The contents of the Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il are as follow.

Leader Kim Jong Il further developed and enriched Kimilsungism with new principles and contents.

He comprehensively systemized the Juche idea and further developed and enriched it with profound principles and propositions.



Leader Kim Jong Il elucidated that the Juche idea has its main contents the man-centred philosophical principle, the socio-historical principles and the guiding principles of revolution and construction and systemized it in an integrated way.



Based on the scientific elucidation of principles of the Juche idea and essential characteristics of man, the leader clarified the Juche-oriented view and attitude toward the world in a unique way. He also elucidated the essence of society, the law peculiar to social movement, and stand and principles to be maintained in the socio-historical movement, the revolutionary movement centring on man, the popular masses, thus further developing the socio-historical principles of the Juche idea and comprehensively systematizing the guiding principles of the Juche idea. As a result, the Juche idea was formulated and systemized into the unique revolutionary philosophy, the political philosophy that centres on man, the popular masses and Kimilsungism became the perfect guiding ideology of the era that clarifies the most scientific and revolutionary philosophical idea.



Leader Kim Jong Il comprehensively systemized the Juche-oriented theory of revolution and developed and enriched with new propositions and principles.



The leader comprehensively systemized the theory and principle of the revolution, the theory, strategy and tactics of the revolution in all stages and fields of revolutionary struggle for the people’s independence that are illuminated by the Juche idea. Creating such revolutionary theories as the theory of modeling the whole society on Kimilsungism and the Juche-oriented theory of socialist construction, he newly established profound and original ideas and theories that are of fundamental importance in accomplishing the revolutionary cause of Juche including the theory of motive force of the revolution, the theory of socio-political organism, the revolutionary outlook on the leader, the theory of inheriting the leader’s revolutionary cause and the theory on single-minded unity.



He also gave scientific explanations to the theoretical and practical problems newly arising in all fields of the revolution and construction such as the building of Party, state, military force, working people’s organization, economy and culture, the movement for national reunification and overseas compatriots and the struggle for global independence, thus perfecting the Juche-oriented theory of revolution into an encyclopedic theory of revolution and developing and enriching it continuously.



Leader Kim Jong Il developed the leadership method of Juche in a comprehensive way.



The leader clarified that leadership method is one of the independent components of the revolutionary ideology and further developed the essence and characteristics of revolutionary leadership, the revolutionary leadership principle and system and the all contents of revolutionary working method and popular style of work to establish and systemize comprehensively the leadership method of Juche.

The Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever shine in the minds of the Korean people and the world progressive people.

3. Comments left by participants

– We are so pleased to join the world progressive people to celebrate the 59th anniversary of the start of H.E. Kim Jong Il’s work at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

– H.E. Kim Jong Il performed a tremendous and Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits in the history of human ideology.

– He also showed the victorious model in the struggle of anti-imperialists by safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK amidst increasingly harsh aggressive threats of imperialists against the country.

– Today the world witness that the DPRK became a political and militarily powerful country even the nation has a small population and territory in comparison with other developing nations.

– The core reason is that H.E. Kim Il Sung, founding father of the DPRK and H.E. Kim Jong Il laid the firm foundations for the construction of a powerful socialist nation and H.E. Kim Jong Un thoroughly carry forward the idea of the Leaders and shines their immortal exploits.

– The noble whole life of people-loving and patriotic sacrifice of H.E. Kim Jong Il as the great person will forever shine in the Korean revolutionary history.

– In the case of example in the DPRK, any people can enjoy peace and development of their lives without any interference of outside forces if they uphold a brilliant and great leader, in high esteem, who leads his country in the view of strategic plans and makes firmly people rallied as one on the basis of revolutionary idea which the desire and demands of the people has been reflected.

– Today’s brilliant successes achieved by the Korean people can never be thought apart from the sacrifice and devotion of H.E. Kim Jong Il.

The immortal idea and exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain in the hearts of the world progressive people.

– We highly appreciate H.E. Kim Jong Un over his wise leadership in leading the Korean people to constructing a powerful socialist nation.

– Indeed, H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain a strong and firm pillar in the hearts of the progressive people in their struggle for global independence.

By,

Newton Balenzi

Organising Secretary, Uganda National Committee for the Study of Juche Idea,

and Secretary General of Ugandan Chapter, African Committee for Friendship and solidarity with the Korean people.