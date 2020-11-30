Citizen Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU) has called for respect of section 26 of the presidential elections act.

Article 26 of the presidential act states that anybody who threatens any candidate or voter with harm commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment upon conviction to a fine not exceeding seventy two currency points or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.

Speaking to the press in Kampala the chairperson CCEDU Miria Matembe says that in the past 20 days they have observed police infringing on the rights of voters by teargassing them and blocking them from accessing their candidates.

She also noted that they have also observed increased intimidation threats and torture of the media with 109 cases logged by Human Rights Network for journalists.

Matembe adds that in the remaining 44 days they call upon police to acknowledge these rights as they provide security during the electoral process and Uganda communication commission to refrain from intimidating the media .