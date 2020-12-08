The High Court in Entebbe has convicted Mawa Muzamiru on his own plea of guilty for aggravated robbery and murder of Francis Ekalungar.

Ekalungar, an accountant at Case Hospital, went missing on January 2nd 2018. His body was later found burnt beyond recognition in Kajjansi, a city suburb.

Two weeks later Muzamiru who was the driver to Dr Ssebale Kato, the proprietor Case Clinic and 20 other suspects were arrested for murder.

On Monday, during the High Court Criminal Session at Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court, Muzamiru pleaded guilty to both counts. Without giving detail Muzamiru said he participated in the murder of Ekalungar.

Justice Yasin Nyanzi convicted Muzamiru on his own plea of guilt but deferred his sentence.

However, three other suspects who include Huzairu Kiwalabye, the brother of former Boda Boda patron Abdullah Kitatta, Deogratius Yiga and Resty Nalunga, a businesswoman did not plead guilty.

The case was adjourned to December 11th, 2020 when the state is expected to produce other witnesses including Case Hospital staff.