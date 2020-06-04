More than 40 European organizations are backing a proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, for their contribution to the global battle against COVID-19.

Launched April 28 by the associations Cuba Linda and France Cuba, the initiative has thus far received the support of solidarity groups, political organizations and unions in France, Spain, Ireland and Italy, and thousands of Internet users on the Facebook page “Prix Nobel de la paix pour les brigades médicales cubaines Henry Reeve.”

Some supporters of the effort to recognize Cuban physicians advocate extending the campaign with an international committee.

Joining the effort recently were the Bocas del Ródano Departmental Union of the General Confederation of Labor of France, the Toulouse France-Cuba Committee, the Spanish Euskadi-Cuba, Cubainformación.tv, Communists of Catalonia, and the National Association of Friendship Italy-Cuba.

The initiative is also supported by Cuba Cooperation France, Cuba Yes France, Ardennes-Cuba, Montpellier Cuba Solidarity, Bolivarian Circle of Paris, ALBA-France Collective, Children of Cuba Marseille, Cuban Roots of France, Arac-Cuba-Solidarity, the France-Cuba Friendship Group in the National Assembly and the Revolutionary Communist Party of France.

Friends of Cuba in Charente-Maritime, the Movement against Racism and for Friendship among Peoples, the Parisian Solidarity with Lula Committee, Communist Grouping, and Brazilian Workers’ Party supporters in Paris have also expressed their support.

From other parts of the world, the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity for the Peoples, the Cuba Support Group (Ireland) and the Valencian José Martí Association of Friendship with Cuba (Spain) signed the nomination, as well.