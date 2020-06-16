The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has said that the Director General, Prof. David Kakuba has not been fired but his contract comes to an end at the end of this month.

This follows reports that Kakuba had been knifed from his position as part of President Yoweri Museveni’s clean u exercise in government agencies that have seen him fire top officials in the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

This is to clarify that contrary to some reports, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Director General, Prof. David Kakuba’s contract ends at the end of June 2020.

He has diligently served and is completing his term before retiring honorably.

During the13 years, some of which he served as Deputy Managing Director, he registered various successes, such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council President’s Award for outstanding performance in a security audit on Uganda. The implementation of the Entebbe International Airport upgrade and expansion projects, automation and upgrade of air navigation systems and promulgation of the CAA Amendment Act, 2019, are among other successes.

We wish him well in his retirement.