Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has sponsored the 6th edition of the Uganda Seniors’ Golf Tournament set for Saturday, Dec 18, 2021, as part of the Aviation Week and the utility’s 30-year anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at a Press Conference held at the Uganda Golf Club this morning, UCAA Spokesman, Vianney Mpungu Luggya said many golfers are “frequent fliers and users of the services and facilities at Entebbe International Airport.”

“It was therefore deemed prudent to give back in form of Corporate Social Responsibility to these key stakeholders as we celebrate Aviation Week and 30 years of existence,” he said.

Aviation Week is held every year in the first week of December in memory of a series of meetings that culminated into the signing of the famous Chicago Convention that led to the establishment of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which oversees air transport across the globe. Uganda is one of the Contracting Member States of ICAO.



The 2021 Seniors Open Golf Championship slated for Saturday, 18th December at Uganda Golf Club’s (UGC) par-72 course in Kitante, Kampala will be one of the activities that will help mark the 30th anniversary of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) with the celebrations climaxing in January next year.

In the previous edition, Fred Kasumba beat Caleb Kakuyo on count back (72 c/b) to emerge men’s overall winner while Ruth Ssali was ladies’ overall winner off 76 nett.

The Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS) operates under the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) whose objective is to promote the playing and the development of the game of Golf with its attendant benefits of physical, social and emotional wellbeing of participants. Currently, USGS has a membership of over 80 seniors and is growing as they broaden their wings to upcountry clubs.