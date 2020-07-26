On Sunday, Uganda Police officers with the help of military raided Najjera bar and lounger La Venti arresting hundreds of revelers who had stormed the place to take ‘one for the road.’

According to reports, the raid happened hours after curfew time (9pm) imposed by President Yoweri Museveni as part of the lock down put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The over 200 revelers are said to be detained at Kira Police station which is in the vicinty.

Uganda has 1, 115 cases or COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, with 975 recoveries and two deaths, the second registered on Sunday.

In his address last Tuesday, President Museveni who announced a further easing of the lock down put in place in April, did not mention the fate of bars.

Sources say a section of Ugandans have been quietly partying despite the existence of the now now partial lock down.