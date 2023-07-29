The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is said to be in the final stages of making a reshuffle of his cabinet, according to sources.

Sources have told us that the monarch who will be celebrating his coronation anniversary on Monday is in possession of a list that his most trust officials have presented to him.

The sources add that announcement of th3 new cabinet is most likelybto happen on Tuesday 1, August, a day after the coronation anniversary.

The proposal comes at a time when Mengo, the political seat of the kingdom is riddled with alleged internal animosity among staffers with the friction attributed to fights over money, power struggles and sex scandals.

As a result, sources say some noticeable people will not make it back.

Buganda is the largest of the traditional kingdoms in present-day East Africa.

BELOW IS THE LIST LIKELY TO HE ANNOUNCED

1. Katikkiro: Charles Peter Mayiga

2. 1st Dep Katikkiro: Twaha Kawaase

3. 2nd Dep Katikkiro: Wagwa Nsibirwa

4. Speaker: Mugumbule

5. Dep Speaker: Ahmed Lwasa

6. Attorney General: Christopher Bwanika

7. Lands & Properties: David Mpanga

8. Cabinet & Lukiiko Affairs: Noah Kiyimba

9. Social Services (Health & Education) & Office of the Nabagereka: Cotilda Nakate

10. Spokesperson & Community Mobilization: Israel Kazibwe

11. Environment & Gender Affairs: Mariam Mayanja

12. Youths, Sports & Recreation: Robert Sserwanga

13. Local Government: Joseph Kawuki

14. Agriculture: Amis Kakomo.

15. Culture, Tourism, Tombs, Palaces & Security: Wamala Anthony

Supposedly Dropped:

1. David Kyewalabye Male (Male resigned after insiders tipped him of Mayiga’s proposal to Kabaka)

2. Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma

3. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu