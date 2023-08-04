H.E. Kim Jong Un

Boundless is the care of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, for the people.

Twelve Hours and 19 Phone Calls In the end of August 2020 the Korean peninsula was under direct threat of typhoon No. 8 which started in the sea 200km southeast of Chinese Taipei and was approaching the coast of South Hwanghae Province of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

At 02:00 on the day when the typhoon was approaching, Kim Jong Un called a senior official of the province and asked him about the weather conditions in the province. He then told him that the typhoon was still 200km away and informed him of its observation data he had got from the relevant unit.

In anticipation of the influence of the strong typhoon in that province and other regions, Kim Jong Un had seen to it that nationwide emergency measures were taken at the 17th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau and the Fifth Meeting of the Executive Policy Council of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK held on August 25.

Although he had given detailed instructions to protect the human lives and minimize the damage to crops, he was calling the senior official of the province to acquaint himself with the situation there. He emphasized again that he should carefully observe the movement of the typhoon and take necessary measures.

His phone call, which started before dawn, continued till over noon–03:18, 04:20, 05:40, 06:10, 06:45, 07:20, 08:45, 09:30, 10:40, 12:45, 13:15 … On that day he called the senior official of the province on 12 occasions and senior officials of the county Party committees of the province on seven occasions within less than 12 hours.

Three Ears of Corn One autumn day Kim Jong Un got three ears of corn from some officials. The officials had been so glad with a good crop of corn in a farm that they had picked them to show them to him.

Looking at the ripe seeds on large cobs, Kim Jong Un said he would feel happy if all the grains in the country looked that good, adding that they should grow good crops at any cost. Then all of a sudden, he asked the officials whether they had paid for the corn.

Nobody could answer, for they had just thought that permission of the farmers was enough for the three ears. Feeling sorry, Kim Jong Un said: You have said you got a permission of the farmers, but it is not the issue of whether getting permission or not; though they are three ears, they are an asset of the people.

He was meaning that the people’s assets should be protected in any case. Thanks to his outlook on the people, measures for the wellbeing of the people are taken one after another in the DPRK.