A boda boda rider who allegedly refused to stop at a checkpoint in Luwero district has been bayonetted to death by police.

Kassim Luyinda, who was riding his motorcycle reg. number UFH 186G was bayonetted at a checkpoint in Kiziri village, Kalagala sub-county at the Wakiso-Luwero district border.

According to Nakigoza parish councillor, Paul Ssinabulya Najja, Luyinda, was travelling back from Wakiso district after transporting cargo for a client before he was stopped. He however attempted to proceed to Luwero at around 10 am before he got bayonetted.

Ssinabulya says Luyinda was rushed to Bugema health centre with severe wounds but was pronounced dead on arrival. Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional police spokesperson said he did not have details about the said incident but made reference to another incident in which a rider fell on a tyre spikes mounted in the road after he refused to stop and opted to ride alongside a pickup that was passing by.

Ssemwogerere said the body of the deceased is currently at Bugema health centre as investigations into the incident take shape. The police insist that the body will be transferred to Luwero hospital for postmortem before it is given back to the family.

Two weeks ago, a boda boda rider identified John Kugonza, a resident of Nyasonzi village in Mugusu town council in Kabarole district was shot dead by a UPDF soldier at Kibede trading centre, a few meters away from where security had put a checkpoint to enforce the travel ban between Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts.

President Museveni banned the inter-district movement in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 though motorcyclists are allowed to move if they are transporting cargo. Police in Luwero has so far impounded 92 motorcycles for breach of the directives and at least 72 have been released after paying Shs 40,000 express penalty.