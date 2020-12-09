Police in Kira Division are investigating a fatal accident that happened today at 08:40 hours where two people lost their lives.

According to Patrick Onyango the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, the accident was involving motor vehicle registration number UAY 545F Isuzu Forward driven by unknown driver, who took off after the crash with a motorcycle registration UEF 765F ridden by Musa Julius.

Onyango says the accident happened near Kireka Market where both the vehicle and the motorcycle were heading to the same direction from Mukono side to Kampala City.

He says the CCTV footage shows that the cyclist who was carrying a passenger knocked a woman on the roadside before he lost control of the motorcycle. The rider and the passenger fell on the tarmac and were crashed by the Isuzu Forward truck dying on the spot. The knocked woman survived the accident and left the scene unidentified.