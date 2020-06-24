Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Robert Kyangulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said he will hold campaign rallies despite a ban by the electoral commission.

The People Power Movement leader said President Yoweri Museveni was using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to prevent opposition leaders from reaching voters.

The East African nation will hold a general election in January 2021 and the electoral commission has banned mass campaign rallies to protect voters against coronavirus.

The commission has encouraged aspiring candidates to campaign through the media

President Museveni, who is serving his fifth term of office, is eligible for a fresh term but has not announced whether he will vie.

Bobi Wine said the reason given for the ban on rallies was not genuine: “No Ugandan should be fooled into believing that Museveni is doing this for the safety of Ugandans. What Museveni fears is the people.”

He said the government was using the pandemic to prevent a free and fair electoral process.

The ban means that the opposition are further disadvantaged as radio is best way of communicating with Ugandans and most private stations are owned by politicians in the ruling party.

