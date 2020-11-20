The death toll from protests over the arrest of Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has risen to 58.

According to records at Mulago Hospital, 37 bodies were brought to the mortuary from different hospitals, while 12 are patients who died at Mulago Referral Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday.

David Niwamanya, the Mulago National Referral Hospital Principal Administrator, says that some of the patients died on arrival at the hospital while others died in the process of being operated to remove the bullets.

Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the police pathologist, said the city mortuary has received 37 bodies which have been claimed by relatives except six which are yet to be claimed.

The pathologist says most of the bodies had injuries arising from firearms, stampede and traumatic accidents although he adds they still analyzing to come up with a comprehensive report for what could have been the cause of death for each.