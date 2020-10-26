The Electoral Commission has verified and cleared the supporters of four aspiring candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections. They are Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent).
Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a Presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two thirds (2/3) of all the districts of Uganda.
The Commission is still verifying the supporters of 18 other aspiring candidates (see table below).
The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.
The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.
BELWO IS THE FULL LIST
- Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (National Resistance Movement – NRM), verified & cleared
- Bbaale Charles (Ecological Party of Uganda – EPU), under verification
- Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) verified & cleared
- Mwesigye Fred (Independent) verified & cleared
- Mayambala Willy (Independent) under verification
- Lugudde-Katwe Elizabeth (Independent) under verification
- Mutono Mbulambago Robert (Independent) under verification
- Ebetu Simon (Independent) under verification
- Mabirizi Joseph (Independent) under verification
- Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph (Independent) under verification
- Yamureebire Jothan (Independent) under verification
- Makmot Moses (Independent) under verification
- Okoth Geoffrey (Independent) under verification
- Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (National Unity Platform – NUP) under verification
- Katumba John (Independent) under verification
- Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent) verified & cleared
- Katushemererwe Brenda (Independent) under verification
- Amuriat Oboi Patrick (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC) under verification
- Mugisha Muntu Gregg (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), under verification
- Sserunjogi Henry (Independent) under verification
- Chemuko Wakuri Fred (Revolutionary People’s Party – RPP), under verification
- Mirembe Phiona (Independent) under verification