The Electoral Commission has verified and cleared the supporters of four aspiring candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections. They are Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent).

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a Presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two thirds (2/3) of all the districts of Uganda.

The Commission is still verifying the supporters of 18 other aspiring candidates (see table below).

The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.

The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.

BELWO IS THE FULL LIST