Barely six days to the general elections , 49 supporters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine have been arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye and sent on remand to Kigo and Kitalya government prisons on charges of unlawful possession of ammunitions.

The suspects including Kyagulanyi’s private body guard Edward Ssebuufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe have been however charged in a closed session where neither journalists nor their private advocates/lawyers were allowed to attend.

These whose plea we could not ably ascertain have been now remanded to Kigo and Kitalya government prisons respectively until the 19th/January by a 7 member court presided over by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti .

Their stranded Lawyers including ; Medard Lubega Ssegona, Chrysostom Katumba and Katana Benjamin said they are to announce their next course of action on Monday 11th/January/2021.

For Prosecution at the army court states that on 3rd/January/2021 while at Makerere, Kavule Kigundu zone in Kawempe Division_Kampala District, the 49 NUP supporters were found unlawfully possessing four rounds of live ammunition; these being ordinarily a monopoly of the UPDF.

At the court in Makindye ; Vehicles from Prisons, a UPDF Ambulance and a truck carrying suspects were seen parked.