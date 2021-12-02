In commemoration of World Aids Day, Hariss International will in partnership with Mr. Abel Kaddu, a Senior Three Student of Buddo Senior Secondary School donate medical supplies and welfare hampers to TASO Mulago Medical Institution and its patients.TASO is currently operating eleven (11) centres across the country, and its Mulago clinic was the first to be set up in 1987. By the end of September 2021, the clinic had 8506 active HIV patients on treatment and under its care; of which 183 were adolescents aged between 10-19yrs. This number makes up 2% of the clinic’s patients.Hariss International’s CSR culture focuses on four core areas some of which include Youth Empowerment and Medical welfare. When Abel approached HARISS INTERNATIONAL, he shared his need to transform the lives of HIV/AIDS patients and it was imperative that we empower him to achieve his dream. “COVID 19 has seen many young people become victims of HIV/AIDS and many of them have very limited access to medical supplies and professional counselling.

The fact that Mr Abel Kaddu who is a youth, has garnered the courage to bridge the gap between the support systems and those in need is quite commendable! It re-births the need for us to push awareness towards these challenges” – Racheal Luwedde (Public Relations Manager; Hariss International)Hariss International will together with Abel Kaddu hand over the said items to Ms Najjemba Elizabeth who is the Advocacy, Communications and Partnerships Manager at TASO MULAGO and Mr Nkabala Robert who is the Centre Program at Manager TASO Mulago.Mr Abel Kaddu has also independently gathered items including clothing and household supplies from his community. HARISS INTERNATIONAL is the proud producer of Oner Fruit Juice, Krystal Natural Mineral Water, Skyview and assorted biscuits among many. It continues to stand in solidarity with the communities to improve their overall livelihoods.