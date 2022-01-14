Hariss International Limited the producers of Riham products donated UGX 500 Million Shillings to the Ministry of Education and Sports. This came as a call to action from the First lady and Minister of Education and sports; Mrs. Janet Museveni, requesting entities to support the government ahead of reopening and recovering of the sector.The cheque was handed over by the Director of sales and marketing, Mr. Chadi K. Ahmad to John Chrysostom Muyingo; Minister for Higher Education, and Joyce Moriku Kaducu; Minister for state of primary Education, during a meeting at the Education Ministry offices in Kampala.Dr. Chrysostom Muyingo appreciated all the entities that contributed and assured the public that the support granted will be directed and used for the purpose for which it has been given.