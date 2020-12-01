Multiple awarded singer and ruling party NRM chief mobiliser Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has expressed great disappointment at the Uganda Electoral Commission soft gloves handling of his rival and opposition candidate Bobi Wine during campaigns for the January 14 presidential election.

Bebe Cool says it’s not proper to allow Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyaluganyi Ssentamu carry on with rallies that are contrary to the COVID-19 guidelines yet politicians keep complaining about his processions while soliciting for NRM votes.

“Wow,and you will see them on all political tv shows and radios discussing Bebecool’s processions while EC is just looking on this”, the singer posted on Facebook.