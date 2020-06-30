The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested two businessmen who were found with five land titles of land already registered in Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s name.

Col. Edith Nakalema who heads the Unit, said they received a complaint that the President’s private land at Katwekambwa in Kabulasoke Sub County, Gomba District has been encroached on by Mr. Segane Peter and Mr. Suuna Jimmy.

“Working with the Police, investigations were initiated and the suspects arrested,” she said Monday at her offices.

The investigations have so far revealed that; Peter Ssegane and Jimmy Suuna had fraudulently acquired 5 land titles on land already registered in the name of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“We identified a number of lapses in the processing of the titles at the levels of the Area Land Committee, District Land Board and Ministry of Lands,” Nakelama added.

The file in respect to the two suspects has been forwarded to the DPP and investigations are ongoing, all those found culpable will be prosecuted.