Aya Group of Companies Chairman, Mohammed Hamid has eulogized his father as a great philanthropist who cared for the needy.

Alhajji Mohammed Hamid, passed on 20th November 2021 at the age of 95.

He has been praised for his role in bringing up the family of tycoon Hamid, Founder of Aya Group of Companies, a conglomerate.

Al Hajji Hamid had 11 children, who he helped nurture them into shrewd businessmen, leading to the rise of the Aya empire.

The Aya boss has also described his dad as a principled man who cared about the needy, did a lot to reach out to them with help.

It is an act tycoon Hamid has taken up. He runs the Aya Foundation which assists organizations that cater for needy children. One area that the foundation pays special attention to is the provision of pediatric medications.

Mohammed Hamid, one of Uganda’s leading entrepreneurs, is the Chairman and founder of Aya Group

Al Hajji Hamid is also remembered for being strong willed and a leader, in addition to his philanthropy.

Aya is the proud owner of the opulent Pearl of Africa Hotel, that stands atop the Nakasero Hill in Kampala.

He is ranked by Forbes as one of Uganda’s richest men.

He has also written his name in the manufacturing sector of the country with factories that produced wheat, biscuits etc. He is also into food processing, construction and transportation.

Aya Group is getting set to establish a multi-billion dollar industrial park in Uganda which is going to be the largest and biggest industrial park in the whole of Africa.