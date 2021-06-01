Former Army Commander, Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala and driver have been shot at in Kisota road in Kisaasi.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 9am. According to the video footage that has been circulating on social media, Gen Katumba is seen walking but his clothes are stained in blood.

Gen. Katumba a four-star general in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) was rushed to hospital.

He was rushed to Malcom Clinic from where he was taken to Medipal Hospital in Kampala for further medical attention.

Reports coming in indicate that Gen Katumba’s daughter, Brenda Wamala Nantongo and his driver, Haruna Kayondo, have since passed on.

Gen Katumba has been serving as Minister of Works and Transport in the Ugandan cabinet, since 14 December 2019. He previously served as the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, the highest military rank in the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), from 2013 until 2017.

He was the commander of land forces in the UPDF from 2005 to 2013. He also served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), the highest rank in that branch of Uganda’s government, from 2001 until 2005.

Wamala was the first active UPDF soldier to serve as the head of the UPF.

This is a developing story…