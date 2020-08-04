Ugandan artists have petitioned parliament over laws that they say are hurting the country’s music industry.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga quoted the musicians as saying they were not consulted while the new legislation was being drawn up earlier this year.

It includes the vetting of new songs to prevent negative comments about the government.

The musicians presented their petition through their union and Ms Kagada said she would present it to parliament:

BELOW IS WHAT KADAGA COMMENTED ON THE ISSUE

COMMUNICATION TO PARLIAMENT

I have a petition from the National Union of Creative, Performing Artistes and Allied Workers about the failure by govt to implement the Copyright Act. Government was supposed to establish a Commission to guide the industry. That Act is more than 15 years old now. It is also true that the creative industry, as a sector, has no minister.

On more than one occasion, I have received complaints from artistes, fashion designers, film actors, writers, etc– they don’t have a political head; and when they face problems in the industry, they don’t know where to go. Sometimes they go to KCCA; sometimes to the Ministry of Gender; sometimes they come to the Speaker.

Some instructions come from NEMA; others from KCCA; and UCC. There is particular concern that the regulations recently issued by the Uganda Communications Commission, and which were laid before this House, contained very oppressive prescriptions, which I would want the committee of ICT to examine in the same way we supported the Telecom sector to rectify the excesses that were embedded in the regulations. I will be writing to H.E. the President to request that he appoints a minister for that sector.

I want to propose that the govt establishes a Ministry in charge of that sector so that there can be someone to speak for them in the Cabinet and also where they can go to solve their issues.