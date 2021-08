UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso has released a statement confirming reports that a suspected suicide bomber was arrested on Thursday in Pader district, northern Uganda.

The statement adds that the suspect identified as Abdul Katumba aka Ben, was allegedly plotting to disrupt the funeral proceedings of fallen Deputy Police Chief, Gen Paul Lokech.

Lokech who died last weekend, will be laid to rest today in Pader district.