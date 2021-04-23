The former Archbishop Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has made a public apology and sought the forgiveness of all concerned over committing adultery.

Ntagali who committed adultery with the wife of a priest, Judith Tukamuhabwa, publicly confessed before Anglican bishops, selected priests, and faithful who gathered at Namirembe Cathedral Thursday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Church of Uganda self-governance.

Ntagali, who looked nervous as he spoke, noted that although he has been spiritually strong since 1974 when he got saved, he sadly fell into sin. Ntagali informed the congregation that he has since confessed the sin to God and concealed himself in prayer seeking pardon and guidance from God.

He also said that he is turning to his brothers and sisters in faith to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

“On Christmas Eve 1974 as a young man I gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and I still love the Lord because he has loved me and I have loved to serve him over the years. Sadly, I fell into sin of adultery and I confessed to the Lord to forgive me and I want the church to forgive me. My brother bishops, all our partners, brothers and sister in the vineyard of the lord, the entire church of Uganda and all our partners all over the world and the family Rev Christopher his wife Judith, the two families please forgive me. And I want to remain closer to Jesus,” Ntagali said.

After his brief speech, Ntagali was embraced by Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu as the rest of bishops clapped as he moved back to his seat. The moment was followed by singing a popular worship song Tukutenderaze Yesu.

Kazimba welcomed the confession of his predecessor saying sin is human and when truly confessed to God, one receives forgiveness.

“When we say we have no sins, we’re deceiving ourselves but when we confess our sins to the almighty God he’s just. Forgive us all our ineptitudes,” Kazimba.

Ntagali’s adultery scandal came to the public in January when Kazimba suspended Ntagali from performing priestly duties -noting that the Church of Uganda sees adultery as immoral as homosexuality and that they cannot shy away from their commitment to moral standards.

Ntagali served as 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda until March 1, 2020, when he clocked the mandatory retirement age of 65. While serving as archbishop, Ntagali was also the Bishop of Kampala and earlier served as Bishop of Masindi-Kitara Diocese from 2004 to 2012.