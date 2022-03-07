Ugandans who have utilized the power of technology to positively impact their communities over the years deserve to be honoured for their great work and efforts. It is in recognition of this need that today, Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda, has launched Uganda Needs More of You, acampaign that seeks to showcase, celebrate and recognise these outstanding Ugandans.

The campaign was launched today, 7th March 2022, by Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Mr. manoj murali at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Uganda Needs More of You, will require participants to share stories of how they have utilized technology to positively impact the lives of others. The submissions will be done through either;

the Airtel Mobiste www.airtel.co.ug/UgneedsmoreofU

by SMS (162) or

by calling 162.

The submitted stories shall then be judged by a panel of judges and voted on by the public using the Airtel Mobsite or SMS.

While launching the campaign, manoj said; “The transformative power of technology, supported by a good 4G service provider like Airtel Uganda, is routinely displayed by the growth in digital based services and the number of people included in the ecosystem. Many of these are stories of hard work and resilience of millions of Ugandans with whom Airtel Uganda shares its growth story. Some of the inspiring stories are yet to be discovered, told and celebrated. I am confident that #UGNEEDSMOREOFU campaign will helps us discover and celebrate more of these Ugandan stories”.

Mr. manoj cited three stories; The story of Mr. Dickson Mushabe, who founded the Dolphin Fund, a unique crowdfunding website through which Ugandans are raising funds to support nobel causes within their communities.

In the hospitality sector, we witnessed the rise of the famous Ella Clear Foods by M/s Catherine Nakatudde, who used WhatsApp to ensure that the meals of workers in Kampala City continued to be delivered to their tables especially during the covid19 pandemic lockdown!

Mr. Manoj Murali, Managing Director Airtel Uganda, Mr. Amit Kapur, Chief Commercial Officer Airtel Uganda, Henry Njoroge, Marketing Director Airtel Uganda, Dr. Maggie Kigozi, the Chairperson of Africa Scout Foundation, Mr. Dickson Mushabe, founder of the Dolphin Fund, a unique crowdfunding website, Catherine Nakatudde, founder of Ella Clear Foods, Dr. Davis Musinguzi, founder of Rocket Health Uganda, during Uganda needs more of you campaign unveiled by Airtel Uganda today

celebrating and recognizing Ugandans using technology to transform the lives of Others.

The last story shared was about Dr. Davis Musinguzi who founded Rocket Health in the health sector which unlocked the power of telemedicine to save lives in many places.

He noted that these stories demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Ugandans that gets sparked by challenges and opportunities. These stories will inspire more Ugandans to aspire for more.

These stories, among others, represent the power of the many changemakers in Uganda who are leveraging the power of technology to transform their communities. Airtel Uganda is therefore pleased to support this movement of change makers in their causes and scale up their impact and awareness in Uganda and across borders.

He added that Airtel Uganda remains committed to enabling all Ugandans to connect, innovate and do business by providing the widest 4G coverage network, without differentiation, across Uganda and at the most affordable prices and affordable Airtel Money services.Uganda Needs More of You Stories will be broadcasted on select media houses. On a monthly basis, the stories submitted will be vetted and the top 3 will be selected to proceed to the next stage. The final transformative stories will receive support for their causes.

