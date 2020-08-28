Kampala, Uganda – August 26, 2020; Airtel Uganda has continued its country-wide drive as it expands its affordable and reliable fixed wireless internet solution to all parts of the country.

Subscribers in the cities of Fort Portal, Mbarara and Kabale were treated to the unveiling of the fast internet solution with Masaka to follow shortly.

At the unveiling in Mbarara City, the Mayor applauded Airtel Uganda for the improved and managed services that the company has been

“Airtel Uganda has played a major role in the continued development of Mbarara City over the years its commitment in providing the people of Mbarara with affordable communication services is highly valued,” said Mugabe Robert Kakyebezi, Mbarara City Mayor.

The Broadband Internet Solution unit which attracts a one-off entry cost of Shs280,000 inclusive of a 51GB of Data valid for 30 days, free installation and device maintenance for three years has been on the market since September last year when it launched in Kampala.

Commenting about the expansion, Airtel Uganda General Manager, Broadband, Brenden Kachenje said; “Since the launch, hundreds of homes and businesses in and around Kampala have benefited from the Airtel Broadband reliability and affordability. To satisfy the demand, we have decided to expand the solution to customers upcountry especially during these unprecedented times when the internet is a major driver of livelihood.”

The fixed Wireless internet device comes in stylish designs and can connect 32 internet-powered devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, security cameras and many others to the internet.

The solution offers the best internet experience at the most affordable rate of less than Shs2,000 per GB.

PRICE OF BUNDLE (UGX) GB COST PER GB VALIDITY Shs100,000 50GB Shs2,000 30 days Shs200,000 120GB Shs1,660 30 days Shs300,000 200GB Shs1,500 30 days

The Airtel Broadband Outdoor Unit is easy to install and can be conveniently recharged.

Buy data bundles via the Airtel USSD Menu by dialing *100# Selecting Option 9. Broadband Offers

Buy data bundles through Airtel Money

Visit the Airtel Broadband Self-care portal – https://airtel.co.ug/broadband

You can also visit any Airtel service center or partner shop and pay for your Data bundle recharge

The device can be ordered conveniently, quickly and safely through the online shop via the Airtel Uganda website.