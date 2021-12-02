Kawempe North MP Mohammad Ssegirinya has been granted bail by Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Doreen Karungi on Thursday.

Karungi tasked Ssegirinya to pay Shs 1 million cash while his sureties, Apollo Ariho and Thomas Bagonza were bonded at Shs 10 million non cash.

Karungi in her ruling said that Ssegirinya’s case is bailable and that he also needed urgent treatment out of prison.

His counterpart, Makindye West’s Allan Ssewanyana remains incarcerated in jail.

Ssegirinya is charged with murder, with prosecution alleging that he participated in the recent spate of killings in the Greater Masaka region.

He is also accused of inciting violence using his Facebook page, a case he denied.

Ssegirinya, who attended the bail hearing via zoom told court that he needs to access specialised treatment because he has not been able to get the required medication while in incarceration.

Ssegirinya said that his life is in danger, and might die if he is kept in prison.

Court has now set December 22, 2021 as the date to start hearing the case.