The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) in partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), will host the RAME2023 – an international conference that brings together freight logistics stakeholders from the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) – come August 1 to August 3, 2023 at the Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo.

The conference will focus on the theme of “Resilience, Adaptability, and Diversity in Global Supply Chains”. Speakers from Harvard, MIT, and the biggest multinationals in the shipping game will discuss current and emerging trends in global supply chains in relation to resilience, adaptability, and diversity.

The conference will also provide an opportunity for Ugandan companies to participate in the heavily standardized oil and gas industry by forging partnerships with more established foreign players.

“UFFA invites her members and all freight logistics stakeholders in Uganda and across the globe to be part of this networking and match-making platform,” said. Charles Mwebembezi, UFFA Chairman

“This is the right theme at the right time. We are all trying to find our way post-Covid19 amidst a changing business environment. RAME2023 is the biggest logistics event on the continent this year; let us prepare adequately for it, showcase what we are doing, seek partnerships so that the years ahead are fruitful for us all,” said Hussein Kiddedde, the RAME2023 coordinator.

Uganda is strategically land-linked, which means it can serve as both a distribution and logistics hub for neighboring countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the Central African Republic (CAR). RAME203 therefore also presents the international community with a platform to appreciate the logistics-related investment opportunities within the East African Community (EAC).