The Speaker of Parliament has directed the Ministers of Public Service and Education to issue a report following reports that 550 science head teachers and their deputies are seeking demotion due to salary disparities with their juniors.

Anita Among’s directive followed a procedural matter raised on the floor of parliament by Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu. Ssewungu said that following the government’s decision to increase the salaries of scientists, the head teachers and their deputies who are scientists were not considered and will earn less than the classroom science teachers.

He said that the Minister of Education and the Minister of Public Service should explain to Parliament the disparity which he said is to affect teaching in schools.

In a petition dated July 29th, the 550 science head teachers and deputies from government-aided secondary schools asked the Ministry of Education to review their salaries. They demanded that they are paid 6.5 million Shillings and 4.5 million Shillings respectively.

They also want to be recognized as their colleagues in the technical and vocational institutions, health facilities, and farm schools instead of being given allowances. Under the allowance proposal, science head teachers and deputies would earn 3.9 million Shillings each year.

The petition comes after an earlier strike from Arts teachers who also expressed dissatisfaction about the salary increment for only science teachers. This strike was suspended after President Yoweri Museveni assured arts teachers of an increment in the future.

Last week, the Ministry of Public Service released a new salary structure indicating the pay rise for scientists and legal officers under the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Responding to Ssewungu’s query, David Bahati, the Minister of State for Industry said that government will enhance salaries in a phased manner. He said that there is ongoing harmonization and reconciliation of salaries and that the Minister of Public Service would present a statement to parliament regarding the matter.

Busia Municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho said that the salary disparities have killed the morale of teachers and in turn affected the education standards.

Among asked the substantive Minister of Public Service to appear before the House so that the issue is resolved.

