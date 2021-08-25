Government Spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo has revealed that first batch of 51 evacuees from afghanistan has arrived in Uganda.

Ofwono tweeted on Wednesday morning saying the group includes; children, women and men arrived in Uganda via Entebbe Airport at 6am this morning aboard a privately chartered plane.

“They were received by Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, US Mission in Uganda and will be in hotels within Entebbe,” Opondo said.

The evacuees from Afghanistan arrived aboard a privately chartered flight at Entebbe International Airport.

The US Embassy in Kampala issued a statement confirming receipt of the evacuees.

“Today Uganda received a privately chartered flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan. The Government of Uganda and the Ugandan people have a long tradition of welcoming refugees and other communities in need. As the largest bilateral supporter of refugees in Uganda and their Ugandan host communities, the United States expresses its appreciation to the Ugandan people for their generosity and hospitality toward these communities,” the statement says before adding;

“The Government of Uganda has once again demonstrated a willingness to play its part in matters of international concern. We commend its efforts and those of the local and international organizations in Uganda who are providing humanitarian support in partnership with the Government of Uganda for these evacuees from Afghanistan.”

