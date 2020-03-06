Three Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UDPF) soldiers have been killed in Zombo district in an attack by yet to be identified people.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, the attack happened on Friday morning.

“A gang of criminals armed with machetes, bows and arrows this morning made a suicidal attack on a UPDF detachment in Zombo Town Council this morning. Three Soldiers died in the attack and a number of attackers were also killed,” Karemire posted on Facebook.

However, he says the army is working with local leaders to bring those responsible to book.

“Security forces working with the local leaders and wanainchi are currently hunting for those assailants who escaped as investigations continue to establish the motive behind this heinous crime,” he added.