In preparations for 2021 general elections, the United Nations Resident Coordinator His Excellency Rosa Malango has appealed to Ugandans to desist from acts of violence.

She revealed this at the Citizen Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU) headquarters in Kampala during the launch of the voter mobilization campaign dubbed “omulembe gwa digito ” aimed at mobilizing women and youths to participate in the upcoming 2021 elections .

Malango said the recent acts of violence in this country shouldn’t be seen again calling upon Ugandans to embrace peace and be tolerant to one another.

The recent protests in Uganda that left over 50 Ugandans dead and many nursing wounds broke out as a result of the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for breaking the COVID 19 guidelines.

The chairperson CCEDU Miria Matembe noted that since women are the majority voters in the coming 2021 elections, they felt that it was prudent to encourage them to cast their votes in a safe manner.

For the 2021 electoral process, women are the majority voters accounting to 9.2 million accounting to 53.21% of the voters as compared to 8.4million male voters accounting to 47.79%.

She also notes that although the electoral commission is carrying out voter education, there are still gaps in the exercise as many Ugandans still don’t know the presidential candidates and voting day among others .